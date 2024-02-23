Aaron Lewis Shares New Song 'Made In China'

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has released a lyric video for his brand new single "Made In China". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "The Hill", which will arrive on March 29th.

Absolute Publicity sent over these details: "The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explains Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made in China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."

Less tongue-in-cheek and more on-the-nose, "Made In China" (written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson) offers the loud-and-proud declaration that some things (like Lewis) are still made in the USA. With a dusky dose of down-tuned acoustic balladry, Lewis tributes a brash sense of patriotic pride, built to last and not ashamed to say so.

Featuring ten tracks penned solo or with a tight circle of collaborator/confidants, the THE HILL speaks to a time of upheaval - both in the wider world and within. Pledging to shoot his fans straight, Lewis offers up a 50-50 mix of riding out the winds of change and driving another mineshaft deep into his soul. Like his 2022 collection FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS, Lewis delivers THE HILL as an acoustic record, maximizing the potential for lyrical impact. Produced by Lewis alongside Ira Dean, it's raw in the purest sense of the Country-rock term - often backing his jagged-edge vocal with just a guitar, dobro and mandolin.

