Sum 41 Deliver 'Waiting On A Twist Of Fate' Video

(BPM) Sum 41 have shared a music video for their newest single "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate", which comes from their upcoming final album Heaven :x: Hell. The second single from the double album's pop-punk Heaven side, "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate" harkens back to the earliest days of the band's pop punk roots. The track opens the album the only way long-time fans would expect Sum 41 to open an album - a flurry of guitar riffs, drum fills, and vocals powerful enough to raise the dead.

The video, filmed at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas, pays homage to the music that inspired the formation of Sum 41 that the members hold close to their hearts to this day. The video features a cameo from CJ Ramone, as well as footage of Sum 41 inside of Green Day's infamous tour bus the Bookmobile.

Sum 41 announced their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, expected for release on March 29 via Rise Records. Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet - Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

