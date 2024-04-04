Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour

Lords Of Acid have announced that they will be hitting the road for a new North American Tour dubbed the Make Acid Great Again Tour that will feature their brand new vocalist Gigi Ricci.

The band had this to say, "The upcoming Lords of Acid 'Make Acid Great Again' tour, starting on April 26 in the US and including several dates in Canada, marks our long-awaited return to the stage after the cancellation of our previous tour due to the global pandemic.

"This tour embodies our resilience and dedication to our fans as we eagerly look forward to reconnecting with our audience and delivering unforgettable performances.

"It is a testament to the timeless power of music to inspire and unite, and we are greatly anticipating embarking on this journey together, spreading joy, excitement, and an unbridled spirit of creativity wherever our music takes us."



04/26 @ The Glass House Concert Hall - POMONA, CA

04/27 @ Sick New World Festival - LAS VEGAS, NV

04/28 @ The Nile Theater - MESA, AZ

04/30 @ Meow Wolf - SANTA FE, AZ

05/01 @ Lowbrow - EL PASO, TX

05/02 @ Vibes Event Center - SAN ANTONIO, TX

05/03 @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - DALLAS, TX

05/04 @ Last Concert Café - HOUSTON, TX

05/06 @ Chelsea's Live - BATON ROUGE, LA

05/08 @ The Abbey - ORLANDO, FL

05/09 @ Culture Room - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

05/10 @ Orpheum Tampa - TAMPA, FL

05/11 @ Masquerade Hell - ATLANTA, GA

05/12 @ The Underground at the Fillmore - CHARLOTTE, NC

05/14 @ 9:30 Club - WASHINGTON, DC

05/15 @ Underground Arts - PHILADELPHIA, PA

05/16 @ Brighton Music Hall - BOSTON, MA

05/17 @ Racket - NEW YORK, NY

05/18 @ S.A.T. - MONTREAL, QC

05/19 @ Lee's Palace - TORONTO, ON

05/21 @ The Magic Bag - FERNDALE, MI

05/22 @ The Vogue - INDIANAPOLIS, IN

05/23 @ The Rave II - MILWAUKEE, WI

05/24 @ Bottom Lounge - CHICAGO, IL

05/25 @ Varsity Theater - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

05/28 @ Reelworks - DENVER (CO)

05/29 @ Metro Music Hall - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

05/30 @ Neurolux - BOISE, ID

05/31 @ Hawthorne Theatre - PORTLAND, OR

06/01 @ The Showbox - SEATTLE, WA

06/02 @ Commodore Ballroom - VANCOUVER, BC

06/04 @ Wow Hall - EUGENE, OR

06/05 @ Goldfield Trading Post - ROSEVILLE, CA

06/06 @ Great American Music Hal - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

06/07 @ Teragram Ballroom - LOS ANGELES, CA

Related Stories

News > Lords Of Acid