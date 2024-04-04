Singled Out: The Vaniers' Charlie

Toronto-based rock trio The Vaniers [van-ee-ays] recently released their new single "Charlie", from their forthcoming sophomore album, and to celebrate we asked Diego Paz (bass/vocals) to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The inspiration behind the song: The attitude of Charlie comes from some of our underlying influences within the 90's California desert rock scene and early British punk-rock, and attempting to channel that same energy and punchiness into a hard-hitting rock tune. We really wanted the lyrics to tell a story in this one, and although Charlie is a fictional character, the sentiment is still very real to so many of us. At heart, it's about going all in on something you believe in, and getting away from any noise that might stand in the way of that - there's a little Charlie in all of us.

A story associated with it?: The music video was something that we got to have a lot of fun with. While our previous video for Faces took a more serious direction, the vibe for Charlie's video was focused around a captivating performance and then getting creative with the visuals afterwards. Much like the energy of the song, we wanted to make sure the performance felt like it was flying off the rails as you delve deeper into Charlie's journey.

The recording process: You wouldn't believe it, but Charlie, and almost all of the other recordings on this album were stolen from us. Six months of hard work, gone to the hands of a master thief. Long story short, we had to start the record from scratch again. Sure, it was a major setback, but round two pushed us to take even bigger chances, and we ended up making some of our realest music yet - the stuff that truly represents who we are as artists and as people.

