Eddie Witz and The Most High just released the new single "Jamaica Time", from their forthcoming debut EP, "I Am What I Am", and to celebrate Eddie tells us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:
The songwriting process commenced upon my return home following the challenging period of my Shingles attack. Collaborating closely with my wife, Michelle, herself a talented singer-songwriter from Australia, we began to channel our experiences and emotions into music.
Additionally, I had the privilege of working with esteemed songwriting and producing partners such as Native Wayne Jobson and Brian Jobson, both multi-Grammy Award-winning talents, as well as Jeff Barry, a distinguished producer and songwriter inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame"
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Eddie here
News > Eddie Witz and The Most High
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards- Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'- more
KISS Under New Ownership- Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release- more
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards
Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'
Black Country Communion Share New Single 'Red Sun'
Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High's Jamaica Time
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Southtowne Lanes 'Go Cold' With New Video
The Suicide Disease Announce New Single 'Descent'
King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins Revisit 'I Talk To The Wind'