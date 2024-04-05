Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High's Jamaica Time

Eddie Witz and The Most High just released the new single "Jamaica Time", from their forthcoming debut EP, "I Am What I Am", and to celebrate Eddie tells us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

The songwriting process commenced upon my return home following the challenging period of my Shingles attack. Collaborating closely with my wife, Michelle, herself a talented singer-songwriter from Australia, we began to channel our experiences and emotions into music.

Additionally, I had the privilege of working with esteemed songwriting and producing partners such as Native Wayne Jobson and Brian Jobson, both multi-Grammy Award-winning talents, as well as Jeff Barry, a distinguished producer and songwriter inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Eddie here

