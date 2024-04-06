Fernando Perdomo Announces New Album 'Self'

Guitarist Fernando Perdomo announces new solo album "Self" CD and digital release on June 14, 2024 via Spirit Of Unicorn Music. Glass Onyon sent over the following details:

Perdomo is best known for being a member of The Dave Kerzner Band, Marshall Crenshaw's touring band, as well as having a number of other side projects. He was also a featured guitarist in the movie Echo In The Canyon, where he plays alongside Jakob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Beck, Norah Jones and Brian Wilson.

However "Self" sees Perdomo take on all writing, performing and production duties himself, being solely responsible for the creation, evolution and recording of every note and lyric on the album. Perdomo comments "'Self' is not just an album. It is a definition of who I am. It is the most complete statement I have ever made as a recording artist."

With influences as broad as Todd Rundgren, YES, Emitt Rhodes, Paul McCartney and Jason Falkner, this beautiful collection of songs is, at times both uplifting and self-reflective. It displays Perdomo's enviable versatility as a musician and songwriter. The album boasts pop/rock songs, melancholy ballads, flavors of Latin-tinged yacht rock through to finger style guitar and, of course, an eponymous epic prog composition.

Perdomo goes on to say "'Self' is the most eclectic album I have ever made. It is truly a full representation of what I can accomplish using the studio as an instrument of intense creativity and a tool for self-realization".

"Self" is mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winning Zach Ziskin.

