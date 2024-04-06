Members of AWOLNATION and Tinfed Ask 'Where Are The Punks' With The Barbarians Of California

Members of AWOLNATION and Tinfed have teamed up with the new group The Barbarians Of California and have given fans a taste of their music with the release of their new single and video "Where Are The Punks?"

Atom Splitter sent over these details: The West Coast's contribution to hardcore punk is undeniable. That tradition of aggression, passion, and scrappy melodicism continues with The Barbarians Of California, an engaging new manifestation of iconoclastic spirit and true bombast. They are equal opportunity iconoclasts, gleefully thrashing the left and the right in the hardcore-punk tradition of nonconformity and raw fury. The band isn't "political," because they aren't advocating for anyone's platform. The central message is defiance.

"Where Are the Punks' is about being disappointed when you find out your childhood heroes are no longer rebellious," the band explains. "Everyone has the tendency to soften as their age. We are fighting against that in this song. This was one of the first song the band started working on for this project. Eric lead crafting the instrumentals and the lyrics were inspired by Aaron's college professor telling him to question authority."

So, who, exactly, are The Barbarians of California? You'll be glad you asked. Eric Stenman and Aaron Bruno first collided in the California hardcore scene of the early '90s. Stenman cut his teeth in the same Sacramento community that eventually launched diverse and disparate acts like Deftones, Far, Will Haven, Team Sleep, Hella, Dance Gavin Dance, Death Grips, and Trash Talk. Bruno was born and raised just north of L.A. and nicknamed "AWOL" by his high school friends. Eric played guitar for cutting-edge, electro-infused rockers Tinfed. Commercial success eluded them despite a cult following, a deal with a major label, and an appearance on the M:I 2 soundtrack.

Bruno co-founded the hardcore band Insurgence as a teenager. His next band, Home Town Hero, toured with Weezer and Stone Temple Pilots and released a major label album, but combusted in 2004. Next came Under The Influence Of Giants, who, despite critical acclaim, disbanded in 2008. Stenman became one of the most sought-after producers of alternative rock. His discography as a producer, mixer, and engineer includes important releases from 7 Seconds, Senses Fail, ††† (Crosses), and AWOLNATION. AWOLNATION, of course, is the multi-platinum act Bruno formed in 2009.

The spirit of the underground and the personal catharsis delivered through metallic hardcore never left either of them. So, when Aaron learned that Eric crafted a batch of throwback bangers combining impassioned angst with modern sensibilities, he wanted in immediately. The Barbarians were born.

The apparent "full circle" moment isn't lost on either of them. "It's a funny time in our lives to go back and make the most aggressive music we've ever created," Stenman laughs. "Both of us have always had a love for this world. If given the opportunity, why not try to give back to it?"

