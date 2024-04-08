Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64

Firehouse took to Facebook on Sunday (April 7th) to share the sad news that the founding lead vocalist for the group CJ Snare had died at the age of 64 on Friday night.
The band shared, "Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.
"CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old. As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.
We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing. CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.
"'Reach for the Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You're singing with the angels now.
