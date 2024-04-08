Watch Trailer For Tim Landers (Transit) Documentary Don't Forget To Leave

(OTC Industries) Don't Forget To Leave, the feature-length documentary about the late Boston-based punk musician Tim Landers (Transit, Cold Collective) has released an official trailer in anticipation of the World Premiere Screening on April 27th in Stoneham, MA.

Don't Forget To Leave paints a poignant portrait of Tim Landers, a talented musician who struggled with addiction and mental health. From his early success up until the posthumous release of Weathervane by Cold Collective, his story is chronicled through archival footage and interviews with members of A Loss For Words, The Story So Far, Frank Turner, Man Overboard, Transit and Cold Collective, family members and mental health professionals.

The film is produced by OTC Industries, a Boston-based production company founded by the film's director Bill Fulkerson. "He was incredibly gifted, but he was human and he made mistakes," says Fulkerson. "Those mistakes are just as much a part of his story as the high points. I've known Tim since he was a young kid, I've seen the highs and lows, and we wanted to tell Tim's story with complete transparency."

"Everyone has a 'Tim' in their lives, whether they know it or not," says producer Kyle Kuchta. "The opioid crisis and stigma around mental health are still incredibly prevalent. Don't Forget to Leave not only shines a light on what addiction does to those we love but also what we can do to take care of ourselves and those around us who are struggling."

The film will have a special premiere screening on April 27th at the First Congregational Church in Stoneham, MA (fondly known as the White Church), an important space in Tim's life and the lives of those around him. Accompanying the film will be musical performances from Zac Eisenstein (Man Overboard), Joe Lacy (Transit), and Matthew Spence. Space is limited, and tickets are available via Eventbrite. Beyond this event, the film will be screening at festivals throughout the summer and fall as it seeks distribution.

