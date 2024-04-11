X-COPS Return With 'Light 'Em Up' Video

(Freeman Promotions) X-COPS are back! After 25 years on the lam, the original Bad Boys of Law Enforcement have returned, bringing their unique brand of heavy metal with them. The world has never been more in need of the message they bring: "Respect authority, or else!", and they have the riffs and the firepower to back it up!
Rumors about the identities of these uniformed thugs are rampant, with some even going as far as to say that they are made up of members of such legendary bands as GWAR, Rigor Mortis, and Darkest Hour, but the truth is they are actually former police officers who have banded together to beat the world into submission, force feed the public their own brand of Justice, and spread the word that All Cops Are Beautiful!
Commenting on the new release, Sheriff Tub Tucker had this to say, "Listen up you degenerate punks! X-COPS are back on the streets with a new e.p. coming to disturb your peace! 5 armor-piercing tracks, locked and loaded and aimed directly between your eyes. This slab of police brutality features the single 'Light 'Em Up', a little tale of how the fire that burned down the Branch Davidians in Waco, TX really started! Spoiler: it was us!"
