Hear Eddie 9V's New Song 'Saratoga'

(Noble) Atlanta-based American guitarist Eddie 9V has released his new single "Saratoga" via Ruf Records. It is the first single taken from Eddie's new studio album released later this year.
"Saratoga was written under a perfect western landscape," says Eddie. "We had an off day on the road and I was sitting on a random Air B&B porch picking a riff I had recently come up with. I was writing all these little lyrics while looking out to a huge mule deer directly in front of me eating grass and carrots that I was throwing to them."
Continues Eddie, "Saratoga has a real, almost desert/disco vibe to it. When it came time to record, we flew to Denver. I wanted to record the forthcoming album in the Rocky Mountains. You definitely get an outdoorsy feel in this song."
From Atlanta, Georgia, Eddie 9V has made a name for himself in the blues scene in America's deep south. Wowing all types of audiences with his searing Freddie King-style approach to guitar and his original retro/soul songs. He's hailed as one of the most dynamic and highly entertaining guitarists and singer songwriters on the music circuit right now. Rock and Blues Muse describes his music as "fresh and life-affirming," while Classic Rock described Eddie's music as, "the most instinctive blues you'll hear all year."
The new single dovetails Eddie's May 2024 UK tour which takes in dates at The Grace, London (Monday May 13), Komedia, Brighton (Tuesday May 14), The Bodega, Nottingham (Wednesday May 15), and The Louisiana, Bristol (Thursday May 16).
Eddie's special guest is British guitar trio The Zac Schulze Gang.
