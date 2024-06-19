Singled Out: Polychuck's The Cyclone (feat. Simon Phillips & Derek Sherinian)

Thomas Polychuck just released the new single "The Cyclone" featuring Simon Phillips & Derek Sherinian, and to celebrate we asked Thomas to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The inspiration for The Cyclone came directly from the moment I heard Simon [Phillips]'s latest album. When I heard Protocol V I was blown away and I knew I wanted to venture into something a bit more fusion.

I also knew exactly whom I wanted to play drums on my song. It took me about an hour to lay down the demo, I had a structure and all the basic riffs. The very same day I was sending it to Derek [Sherinian] and believe it or not, in less than 24h I had the bulk of the song, it went super fast! These were really amazing and inspiring moments. Crazy how some songs take months to write and some, only a day or so!

I got in touch with Simon through Derek and i was super stoked when I learned that he was willing to play on the track. After receiving the final drum files about a week later I sat down and meticulously crafted my guitar solos.

This is one of the pieces I'm the most proud about. I had a blast writing and recording it and I'm honored to have had the opportunity to work with these guys.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

