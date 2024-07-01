AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs

Hard rock legends AC/DC are back on the singles charts with two of their best loved songs landing on the latest Billboard sales and streaming charts this week, according to Forbes.

The band's 1980 hit "You Shook Me All Night Long," from their blockbuster "Back In Black" album landed at No. 9 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, and retained a No. 3 spot on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart.

The song hit the U.S. Hot 100 charts at No. 35 wen it was original released back in 1980, and also claimed the No. 11 spot on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative songs chart in 2017. It also landed at No. 10 on Vh1's The 100 Greatest Songs of the 1980s list and No. 287 on Rolling Stones Top 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time list.

Another big hit single for the band, "Thunderstruck," from their 1990 album "The Razors Edge", landed at No 13 on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week.

The track had previously claimed the top spot on the Hard Rock Digital Sales chart back in 2012, No. 5 spot on the Mainstream Rock chart in late 1990 and No. 16 on Digital Songs chart, and No. 9 on the Rock Streaming Chart.

