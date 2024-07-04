AC/DC have topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week with their 1990 hit "Thunderstruck" which continues their 50-week ride on the Billboard chart, according to Forbes.
As we reported earlier this week, the hit song from the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge" claimed the No. 13 spot on last week's Rock Digital Song chart from Billboard.
The track had previously claimed the top spot on the Hard Rock Digital Sales chart back in 2012, No. 5 spot on the Mainstream Rock chart in late 1990 and No. 16 on Digital Songs chart, and No. 9 on the Rock Streaming Chart.
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th- Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour- AC/DC- more
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder- Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video- Metallica- more
Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'- Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th
Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour
AC/DC Top Billboard Chart With Classic Track
Queens Of The Stone Age To Make History With Special Performance
Disclosure Deliver 'She's Gone, Dance On' Video
Tab Benoit Returning With First New Album In 14 Years
Elder Releasing 'Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios'
Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost Take On Haters With 'DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?'