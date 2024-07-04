AC/DC Top Billboard Chart With Classic Track

AC/DC have topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week with their 1990 hit "Thunderstruck" which continues their 50-week ride on the Billboard chart, according to Forbes.

As we reported earlier this week, the hit song from the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge" claimed the No. 13 spot on last week's Rock Digital Song chart from Billboard.

The track had previously claimed the top spot on the Hard Rock Digital Sales chart back in 2012, No. 5 spot on the Mainstream Rock chart in late 1990 and No. 16 on Digital Songs chart, and No. 9 on the Rock Streaming Chart.

