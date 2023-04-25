Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'

(PR) Craft Recordings celebrates the enduring career of Finger Eleven with the band's first collection of hit singles. Spanning over two decades, the Greatest Hits album highlights the group's diverse range with fan favorites, including multi-platinum hit "Paralyzer" and Juno-nominated "One Thing," plus chart-toppers like "Falling On" and "Living in a Dream." As a bonus, the 12-track set also offers a previously-unreleased cover of Pink Floyd's "Welcome to the Machine" (a longtime live staple) as well as the band's first new single in more than seven years, "Together Right." The single is available to stream/download today.



"'Together Right' is about unity," explains frontman Scott Anderson. "It's about the bonds between people and how far that bond can extend before it's broken. The song has an optimistic-sounding chorus but it's really a desperate plea from one party to another asking please stick around, let's go down with this ship together." Recorded in Toronto last year with drummer/producer Steve Molella, the song packs a punch with anthemic guitar-driven hooks and high-energy handclaps.

Greatest Hits arrives on CD and digitally June 16th, while the vinyl edition (the band's first-ever vinyl release) will follow on August 25th. A limited-edition Blue Smoke pressing will be available exclusively via the band's website and CraftRecordings.com, and indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP. All formats are available to pre-order today.



Speaking to the band's first-ever retrospective, Anderson reflects, "After six albums and 20-plus years of being together, Finger Eleven is beyond excited to finally release a greatest hits album. As with all things F11, the band obsessed over the song choices, running order, and vinyl version to go along with the beautiful new art that James [Black] created."

Greatest Hits tracklist (Vinyl)



Side A:

1. Good Times

2. Paralyzer

3. Together Right

4. Living In A Dream

5. I'll Keep Your Memory Vague

6. One Thing



Side B:

1. Above

2. First Time

3. Falling On

4. Slow Chemical

5. Drag You Down

6. Welcome To the Machine



Finger Eleven - Greatest Hits tracklist (CD/Digital)

1. Good Times

2. Paralyzer

3. Together Right

4. Living In A Dream

5. I'll Keep Your Memory Vague

6. One Thing

7. Above

8. First Time

9. Falling On

10. Slow Chemical

11. Drag You Down

12. Welcome To The Machine

