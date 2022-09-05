The B-52s Add Dates To Farewell Tour

The B-52s have announced that they have added four additional shows to their "Final Tour Ever Of Planet Earth", following instant sellouts in Seattle, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Atlanta.
Co-founder Kate Pierson had this to say, "Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends' at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It's been cosmic."
Cindy Wilson shared, "It has been a wild ride, that's for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music."
Fred Schneider added, "No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it's time for one last blow-out with our friends and family...our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it's going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts." See all of the dates below:
August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall* SOLD OUT
September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**
September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**
October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem** SOLD OUT
October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 8th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre** ADDED SHOW
October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre** SOLD OUT
October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall - Ocean Casino**
October 19th Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
October 21st Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
October 22nd Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre SOLD OUT
October 28th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* SOLD OUT
October 29th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* SOLD OUT
October 30th San Francisco, CA Masonic Auditorium* ADDED SHOW
November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**
November 5th Anaheim, CA Honda Center Theatre** ADDED SHOW
November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre** SOLD OUT
November 12th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre** ADDED SHOW
*with Special Guests The Tubes
**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band
