Omar Apollo Hints At Upcoming Album With New Single 'Spite'

(Warner Records) Omar Apollo releases the first offering from his forthcoming album with his song "Spite," which is now available everywhere via Warner Records. The Grammy-nominated artist arrives at this moment at the top of his game following a whirlwind few years of growth, new experiences, and unprecedented success. The single arrives with a David Heofs-directed music video shot in Mexico City, setting the stage for the imminent release of his highly anticipated sophomore album. A recent social post with the caption "LP2" teased an official follow-up to his breakout debut, Ivory, and signaled the start of a new era for Apollo.

On "Spite," Apollo wrestles with frustrations he feels towards a romantic partner, sharing, "'Spite' is a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you're okay without them even though you feel like you need them. It's an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself."

In conjunction with the release of Live For Me last October, Omar celebrated his inaugural sold-out headline performance at Madison Square Garden, where he shared the stage as a co-headliner with Daniel Caesar. The milestone performance followed an earlier run as direct support for SZA on her sold-out arena tour.

2022 saw Omar Apollo release his debut album, IVORY, which was widely celebrated for its ability to blur genre lines and language barriers. This translated to a Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist and earned Apollo commercial success, including a 7-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for his first RIAA-certified platinum record, "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)." Omar also enjoyed critical acclaim landing on year-end lists from esteemed media outlets such as NPR, The FADER, Billboard, Complex, Esquire, and Rolling Stone among others. Following the release of his debut album, he performed on NPR's Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and unveiled his single "Killing Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, Omar was named the first ambassador for skincare brand Youth to the People and is currently the face of LOEWE's menswear campaign under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, which Apollo previews on the cover of the latest issue of VMAN.

