Jack McKeon Delivers Love Song In Reverse With 'I Don't Trust You'

(IVPR) "I like to call this song a 'love song in reverse,'" laughs songwriter Jack McKeon about his latest single, "I Don't Trust You." "The narrator has a love that's nearly a burden because he struggles to accept the love he's given because of his lover's past."

Co-written with Collin Nash in early 2022, the aim of "I Don't Trust You" was originally to hone a tune in the style of the great Gram Parsons. "We wanted to write in that style Gram perfected; this pure country approach with a vaulted sense of language," remembers McKeon who penned lines like "I've known other lovers who, stitched up hope and faith in you. You left a trail, of ties cut loose and broken binds."

But when McKeon played it for the musicians in the studio, fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer blurted out, "George Strait! Texas Country!" much to the agreement of the rest of the band. "Though I didn't hear that, I wanted to see what a bunch of bluegrassers could do with George Straight. Curiosity got the best of me, and I'm glad we did it."

"I Don't Trust You" is the latest single to be released from McKeon's debut album Talking to Strangers-due out June 21st.

