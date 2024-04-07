Jack McKeon Delivers Love Song In Reverse With 'I Don't Trust You'

(IVPR) "I like to call this song a 'love song in reverse,'" laughs songwriter Jack McKeon about his latest single, "I Don't Trust You." "The narrator has a love that's nearly a burden because he struggles to accept the love he's given because of his lover's past."
Co-written with Collin Nash in early 2022, the aim of "I Don't Trust You" was originally to hone a tune in the style of the great Gram Parsons. "We wanted to write in that style Gram perfected; this pure country approach with a vaulted sense of language," remembers McKeon who penned lines like "I've known other lovers who, stitched up hope and faith in you. You left a trail, of ties cut loose and broken binds."
But when McKeon played it for the musicians in the studio, fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer blurted out, "George Strait! Texas Country!" much to the agreement of the rest of the band. "Though I didn't hear that, I wanted to see what a bunch of bluegrassers could do with George Straight. Curiosity got the best of me, and I'm glad we did it."
"I Don't Trust You" is the latest single to be released from McKeon's debut album Talking to Strangers-due out June 21st.
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video- Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards- Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'- more
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video
Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'
Members of AWOLNATION and Tinfed Ask 'Where Are The Punks' With The Barbarians Of California
Oceanhoarse Return With 'Killer & The Queen'
Nightrage Deliver 'A Throne Of Melancholy' As New Album Arrives
The Haunt Declare 'Do Not Resuscitate' With New EP
Eric Church & Outsiders Spirits Announce Next Release From Whiskey JYPSI
Up and Coming Alt-Rockers The Warning Share 'Automatic Sun'