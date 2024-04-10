Will Wesley Unplugs For 'Ready To Ride'

(2911) Country rocker Will Wesley is thrilled to release his acoustic video for his current single "Ready To Ride" today! Premiered by Medium via The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, "Ready To Ride" is Wesley's latest project, showcasing his raw talents and high-energy musical ability.

The acoustic video gives an inside look into Wesley's raw music talents and vision. Continuing his signature blend of country roots and rock flair, he consistently delivers thrilling experiences with every fresh release.

With "Ready To Ride," he takes listeners on an exhilarating journey fueled by pulsating rhythms, drawing inspiration from artists like Jason Aldean and Jon Bon Jovi.

Wesley's passion for creating music that resonates with various audiences is evident in this track. "Ready To Ride" isn't just a tune-it's evidence of his dedication to delivering authentic, adrenaline-fueled performances that always make a mark.

"What I really like about doing an acoustic video for my single "Ready To Ride" is to be able to bring a different perspective to the song," shares Wesley. "Naturally, it's a country-rock type of tune, but here, there's a slightly different take on it. I hope you like it!"

Will Wesley exudes an enduring tenacity that life's challenges have etched into him. Wesley's musical journey began in the Baton Rouge blues scene with a rebellious spirit, sneaking into bars at 15 with a beard to disguise his age to captivate audiences with his beat-up guitar on stage. Touring with legends like Larry Garner and winning the New Orleans regional division of the International Blues Challenge twice, he later served as the Music Director for Grammy-winning Blues Artist Grady Champion. Despite his accolades, Wesley faced personal and professional crossroads, leading him to discover solace in country music. In 2020, he collaborated with producer Phil Chandler on the album "Both Sides of the Tracks," featuring the popular single "Attitude," which topped the charts in Milan. Wesley's career soared, touring globally and collaborating with Swiss Rockabilly Star Florian Fox. However, tragedy struck in 2021 when his brother Daniel succumbed to a heroin overdose. Channeling grief into inspiration, Wesley is crafting a new set of songs, blending his rocker edge with a tender heart, marking the beginning of what promises to be a legendary career.

Will Wesley's Upcoming Tour Dates:

APR 11 - Salty Joe's BBQ Shop / Hammond, La.

APR 12 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

APR 13 - Triple B's Club / Pine Grove, La.

APR 14 - Grand Point Tavern / Breaux Bridge, La.

APR 17 - Pyre BBQ / Mandeville, La.

APR 18 - La Carreta Denham Springs / Denham Springs, La.

APR 19 - CR's / Natchez, Miss.

APR 20 - Sarita's Grill & Cantina / Maurepas, La.

APR 21 - Full Moon Saloon / Hammond, La.

APR 24 - Roux & Brew Seafood & Steak House / Ponchatoula, La.

APR 26 - The Hangout / Gulf Shores, Ala.

APR 27 - Big J's Side Porch / Clinton, La.

APR 28 - FinBomb Sushi Burrito Poke Ramen / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 03 - Triple B Sports Bar / Pine Grove, La.

MAY 04 - Sarita's Grill & Cantina / Maurepas, La.

MAY 05 - The Hangout / Gulf Shores, Ala.

MAY 10 - Adopted Dog Brewing / Lafayette, La.

MAY 11 - Papi's Fajita Factory / Denham Springs, La.

MAY 17 - La Carreta / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 18 - L'Auberge Casino & Hotel / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 24 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 24 - Moonlight Inn Bar / French Settlement, La.

MAY 26 - Pyre BBQ / Mandeville, La.

MAY 27 - The Hangout / Gulf Shores, Ala.

