Caleb Montgomery Delivers 'Food Stamps Don't Buy Flowers'

(Do Tell) Coming off the heels of his first single, "Whiskey Talks," Americana country music artist Caleb Montgomery is releasing his first studio album, "Food Stamps Don't Buy Flowers."

The album showcases Caleb's life through a collage of sounds and ideas, capturing his beginnings in music, personal experiences living the Western lifestyle, and the romantic stories of the true Western cowboy. It's a collection of his experiences woven together to display Caleb as a young, modern-day troubadour.

Each track on the album showcases Caleb's intimate and poetic style of writing. Caleb says, "I designed this album to be a listening experience, both musically and emotionally. These songs reflect the good, the bad, and the ugly of young love and missing home. My music mirrors real life, and I hope that anyone who listens to the lyrics will find them relatable and know they aren't alone in their struggles."

Industry professionals praise Caleb's unique musical style. WhiskeyRiff editor Aaron Ryan adds, "If you're a fan of traditional country music, you'll love Caleb Montgomery. With songwriting that's well beyond his years and a sound that's somehow both classic and fresh, he's a promising up-and-comer that we're going to be hearing a lot from in the years to come - and I can't wait."

Caleb's thoughtful writing dives deep into different experiences and ideas, and the album features a variety of topics and sounds. Listeners will enjoy hints of bluegrass, Texas swing, old western trail songs, and even some southern rock influences. The album is the first step in Caleb's mission to put the Western back into country music.

Food Stamps Don't Buy Flowers was recorded at Hilltop Recording Studio in Nashville, TN, and produced by Matt Hewitt. The album, which debuted in the Top 10 on the iTunes Country chart, is currently available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

