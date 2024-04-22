The Nashville Kats Share New Theme Song 'Klaws Out'

(117) The Nashville Kats, Nashville's arena football team, are thrilled to announce the release of their exhilarating new theme song, "Klaws Out." Crafted by GRAMMY-nominated recording artists Jamie Floyd and Ty Herndon and produced by Jimmy Thow, the song promises to ignite the excitement of both the Kats and their fans.

"Klaws Out" captures the essence of the Nashville Kats' spirit with its infectious energy, the song is set to become an anthem for fans to rally behind as they cheer on their newest favorite team.

Fans can catch Jamie Floyd in person at the May 12 game against the Philadelphia Soul as she will sing the national anthem before kick-off. Ty Herndon will also take the stage for the national anthem on June 2 against the Albany Firebirds.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, the Nashville Kats invite fans to mark their calendars for the season opener this Saturday, April 27. The team will kick off the festivities with an exhilarating showdown against the Minnesota Myth at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. The Nashville Kats Pre-Game Block Party presented by Temptations will commence at 5:30 p.m., featuring live music, delectable food, refreshing drinks and an array of exciting activities. Attendees will have the chance to mingle with the Lady Kats dancers, engage with the spirited Hype Crew offering free giveaways and even catch a glimpse of the beloved mascot, Kool Kat.

Inside the arena, the pre-game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a performance by Blanco Brown, renowned for his viral sensation "The Git Up." With his electrifying stage presence, Blanco Brown promises to set the tone for an unforgettable evening of football action.

