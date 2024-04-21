Tony Trischka Enlists Vince Gill To Sing On 'Bury Me Beneath The Willow'

(IVPR) With the latest preview of his upcoming album Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs, the "father of modern bluegrass" according to New York Times, Tony Trischka, has assembled yet another mind-blowingly talented group of pickers and singers to take on one of the gems of the American songbook, "Bury Me Beneath The Willow."

The lonesome fiddle double-stops in the song's intro? Well, that's IBMA and Grammy Award winner Michael Cleveland. The soaring tenor voice taking the lead on the tune's unforgettable verses? That's unmistakably country music icon Vince Gill.

Backed up by Trischka's banjo, Brittany Haas on 2nd fiddle, Dominick Leslie on Mandolin, Mike Bub on bass, and Jeff White on harmony vocals, Gill's voice and powerhouse rhythm guitar drive the tune. "This is the first song the Carter Family recorded for Ralph Peer at the storied Bristol Sessions in 1927," says Trischka who asked Cleveland to add the song's slow fiddle intro in a different key. "The result is achingly beautiful!"

"Bury Me Beneath The Willow" is the latest single from Trischka's upcoming project honoring the man himself in what would've been his 100th trip around the sun. Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs, which is due out on June 7th on the newly-formed Down The Road label, is a collection of reimagined tunes culled from long-lost jams between Scruggs, the late, great John Hartford, and many others.

Related Stories

News > Tony Trischka