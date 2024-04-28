Country Legends Live' Series Launched By StarVista Music

(2911) As part of the 'Country Legends Live' series, StarVista Music releases 'Chart Toppers,' an eleven-track compilation of songs, all of which peaked at number one on the Billboard Country charts. These live recordings, the second release in the three-part series, were recorded in 2015 at the Wildhorse Saloon and are available now on all digital platforms.

"The 70s and 80s were a great time in Country music. It was the beginning of the urban cowboy era with lots of great honky-tonk songs," says LMA Productions president Frank Matassa. "Bringing all of these chart-topping artists together in one place to record these songs was something really special. Now, we are so thrilled to be able to share these songs with fans who loved that era of Country music."

The first of three in the Country Legends Live series, "The Hits" is a 13-song collection of country music hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and was released on April 14.

CHART TOPPERS Track Listing:

"American Made" (#1 - 1983) - The Oak Ridge Boys

"If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me" (#1 - 1979) - The Bellamy Brothers

"The Yellow Rose" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1984) - Johnny Lee

"The Church On Cumberland Road" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1989) - Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah)

"All The Gold In California" (#1 - 1979) - Larry Gatlin & Gatlin Brothers

"Darlene" (#1 - 1988) - T. Graham Brown

"Bayou Boys" (#1 - 1989) - Eddy Raven

"You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1981) - David Frizzell

"Give Me One More Chance" (#1 - 1984) - Exile

"Why Does it Have To Be (Wrong or Right)" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 -1987) - Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart)

"Room Full Of Roses" (#1 - 1974) / I Overlooked An Orchid (#1 - 1974) medley - Mickey Gilley

