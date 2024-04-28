Hear Lacy J. Dalton's 'What Don't Kill Ya'

(2911) Singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton is excited to release the third single, "What Don't Kill Ya," today from her upcoming For The Black Sheep album, due out June 21st. Mixing a combination of country and blues, Dalton brings to life the difficulties in the world, from breakups to life in general, that will help each of us become stronger individuals." With lyrics such as "sometimes you're right, sometimes you're wrong, you make mistakes, but you go on - and somehow life just rolls along and what don't kill ya makes you strong," Dalton has created a song that everyone can relate to.

"We don't build strong spiritual muscles without strong challenges in life," shares Dalton. "These roadblocks and heartaches become catalysts for change and the way forward. What appears to stand in the way becomes the way... "What Don't Kill Ya" makes you strong."

The country icon continues to tour year-round and has recently been added to the 2025 Country Music Cruise lineup, which sails from January 19-26, 2025, with Dalton, John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, and many more.

Dalton signed with CBS Records in 1979 as an outlaw country artist. She hit the Top 20 that year with "Crazy Blue Eyes" and amassed 16 Top 20 songs. Dalton has received several notable awards, including a certified Platinum record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson's album, 'Half Nelson.' She was also awarded the highest award from the boards of Strictly Country Magazine and the Spirit Awards (one of only four times in 25 years the award was given out) for her independent CD 'Last Wild Place Anthology.' Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, and most recently, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Awards - the largest independent music awards show in the country.

Lacy J. Dalton's Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 04 - Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

MAY 10 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Tex.

JUN 05 - Country for a Cause / Nashville, Ten.

JUL 03 - Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo / Tehachapi, Calif.

JUL 05 - Giddyup Festival / Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

JUL 27 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev

SEP 21 - Starbright Theater / Las Vegas, Nev. (Sun City Summerlin)

SEP 23 - CPAC Community Performance & Art Center / Green Valley, Ariz.

SEP 24 - Elgin Community Club / Elgin, Ariz.

OCT 17 - Outlaw Saloon / Cheyenne, Wyo.

OCT 19 - The Colonel Venue and Cigar Bar / Cody, Wyo.

OCT 20 - Party at the Pound / Greybull, Wyo.

NOV 30 - Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

DEC 13 - Yerington Theater for the Arts / Yerington, Nev.

DEC 22 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

Related Stories

Lacy J. Dalton Addresses Division With 'Devil By A Different Name'

News > Lacy J. Dalton