The dB's Original Lineup Announce First Tour In 12 Years

(HW) The dB's have announced their first set of tour dates in 12 years and featuring all original members - Peter Holsapple (vox, guitar), Chris Stamey (vox, guitar), Gene Holder (bass) and Will Rigby (drums).

The foursome grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, and helped define what would become the rich North Carolina indie-rock scene but emigrated to New York in the late 1970s and formed the band, frequently appearing at CBGB, Maxwell's and other influential venues.

Propeller Sound Recordings issued the debut album Stands for deciBels on all digital platforms on June 7 and the CD and vinyl reissue (its first time on vinyl in the US) on June 14. The CD edition includes the bonus track "Judy," a single not included on the original release.

The video for the high-energy lead track "Black and White" was premiered by Spin Magazine alongside a feature. Watch the video and see the initial dates here.

