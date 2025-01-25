World's First Cinema Share 'Paranoid' Visualizer

(BPM) World's First Cinema released their first single of 2025, "Paranoid," via Fearless Records. The Los Angeles-based duo - John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe - continue to push cinematic boundaries with their new track through storytelling as listeners embark on a lyrical and hypnotic journey that builds momentum throughout. It all comes together at the climactic bridge that will turn heads and have you looking over your shoulder.

This new single comes just after the release of two other tracks to close out 2024 - the striking song "The Underneath" and the anthemic baroque pop song "Freak Show."

Written and produced entirely by John and Fil, "Paranoid" is all about questioning your own sanity. Throughout the track, you can visualize shadows moving on their own, hear voices that aren't really there, and feel strange eyes on the back of your head.

The group shared their sentiments on the track: "It was just fun to write, honestly. Reminds us so much of a more modern "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. It's spooky and riffy and full of visual hooks."

Following the release of 2023's Palm Reader, World's First Cinema is beginning to define its new era of music with these latest singles. Inspired by their love of movies and film scores, they are historically known to sweep listeners into another world as they expand their cinematic tapestry. Their deluxe album Palm Reader Silver Screen Edition was accompanied by unique scores for each of the tracks on the original EP.

