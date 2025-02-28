

In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Former Allman Brothers Band founding member and guitarist Dickey Betts, who passed away in April of 2024, will be honored February 28, 2025 at the In Memory of Dickey Betts concert in Macon, Georgia. The show will be hosted and curated by Dickey's son, Duane Betts, who is also an accomplished guitarist. Set to appear at the tribute are friends of Betts and members of the extended Allman Brothers Band family, including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr. and others yet to be announced.

Betts is renowned for his slide guitar playing which was a big part of what gave the Allman Brothers Band such an instantly-recognizable sound. In the early days of the Allman Brothers Band Betts was heard trading sweet slide guitar licks with Duane Allman; the pair were instrumental in defining what was to become known as Southern rock. One of Dickey's most famous songs is the lengthy instrumental "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and he also wrote and sang such Allman Brothers Band staples as "Southbound," "Blue Sky" and the big hit "Ramblin' Man," all of which are sure to be featured in the memorial show.

Tickets are now on sale for the event that will take place at Macon City Auditorium. A limited number of VIP ticket packages featuring an artist meet and greet, T-shirt, commemorative laminate and signed poster are available. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to benefit furthering music education in honor of Dickey Betts. Tickets may be purchased here.

Information on other fun things to do in Macon including visiting the Allman Brothers Band Museum and Capricorn Sounds can be found here.

The In Memory of Dickey Betts concert is produced by Phoenix-based promoter Danny Zelisko Presents and they have lots of excellent shows coming up throughout the nation, including:

Tommy James & the Shondells - Feb. 1, 2025 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets with Colin Blunstone of the Zombies - Feb. 22, 2025 - Rialto Theatre, Tucson AZ

Styx - Feb. 26 & 27, 2025 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix AZ

John Lodge of the Moody Blues - March 3, 2025 - Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City IA

Blue Oyster Cult - March 27, 2025 - Pabst Theater, Milwaukee WI

Asleep at the Wheel - March 29, 2025 - The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks - April 5, 2025 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas NV

Diana Krall - May 11, 2025 - Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa AZ

For a complete list of upcoming shows from Danny Zelisko Presents go here.