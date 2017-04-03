Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup
04-03-2017
.
Trace Adkins

(Webster) The latest edition of "The Pickup" features Trace Adkins talking new music, Little Big Town adding more Ryman dates, an update on The Kentucky Headhunters new video and more. We were sent the following details:

The Kentucky Headhunters released a music video featuring vintage footage in support of "God Loves a Rolling Stone." The song is their first single off of the latest album, On Safari. "It's more than just a music video, it's a film for all humanity," said Headhunters' Richard Young of the release.

Country icon T.G. Sheppard has a packed tour schedule in 2017. Fans can catch him across the country for his "Party Time" tour. The first artist to ever have a year long residency at famed Nashville music venue The Ryman Auditorium, Little Big Town, began their residency. If fans missed their first chance to see the band in March, they will be there again in May, July, September and November. Tickets are selling quick, so get them now!

RFD-TV has long been one of the nation's top sources of country music and rural news thanks to it's location on Music Row in Nashville. With the addition of The Pickup, viewers will be brought the most important stories in country music from both traditional and today's artists.

The Pickup-and-coming artist this episode is the one and only Michael Tyler who is celebrating the release of his debut album, 317. "I didn't want a debut self-titled album, so 317 has always been an important number to me," said Tyler. Hear from him on why it's so special in this episode, as well as a special Grand Ole Opry performance of "They Can't See."

Trace Adkins has finally released new music! The album is called Watered Down and can be purchased now. We've got an inside scoop on the record from the man himself, as well as some clips from a recently released music video.

The Grand Ole Opry has inducted their newest members. Dailey & Vincent were inducted by fellow members Jeannie Seely and Old Crow Medicine Show. The duo told The Pickup about their reaction to the initial invite to become a member of country music's longest running radio show and talked about their new album Patriots & Poets. Check out the episode here.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Trace Adkins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Trace Adkins T-shirts and Posters

More Trace Adkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup

Trace Adkins Announces New Album And Tour

Trace Adkins Helped Family Of Slain Police Officer 2016 In Review

Trace Adkins Previews His A Home For The Holidays Performance

Trace Adkins Aids Family Of Slain Police Officer

Trace Adkins Talks New Movie With Mark Wahlberg

Trace Adkins Talks New Single 'Lit'

Trace Adkins And Kris Kristofferson Star In New Movie 'Traded'

Lynyrd Skynyrd To Release All-Star Concert On CD and DVD

Trace Adkins Lands Role on NBC Drama 'The Night Shift'


More Stories for Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online- Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction- Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer- Black Star Riders- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs- Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary- Depeche Mode- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online

Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction

Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer

Black Star Riders Lose A Member

Superjoint Announce Dates For U.S. Spring Tour

Say Anything and Bayside Cover Each Other Ahead Of Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary

Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands

Axel Rudi Pell and Bonnie Tyler Release 'Love's Holding On' Video

The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album

Anathema Stream New Song 'Springfield'

Paul Weller Announces New Album 'A Kind Revolution'

The Rasmus End Hiatus and Stream New Song 'Paradise'

The Zombies Reschedule Dates After Frontman Suffers Infection

Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Hometown Coffee Store Opening

• more

Page Too News Stories
Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe

Halsey Announces New Album By Sending Fans On A Hunt

Raekwon Pays Tribute To Marvin Gaye

Eric Church Announces Colorful Special RSD Release

Harry Styles Reveals Details For Debut Solo Single

Daley And Jill Scott Release 'Until The Pain Is Gone' Video

Young Dolph Streams New Single 'I Pray For My Enemies'

Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup

Singled Out: A Story Told's Weather

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.