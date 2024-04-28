Billy Idol Shares Previously Unreleased Song From Rebel Yell Sessions

(UMe) Rock legend Billy Idol is marking the 40th Anniversary of his landmark sophomore album Rebel Yell with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. In celebration of the release, Idol is debuting the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens track "Best Way Out of Here" from the original Rebel Yell recording sessions.

The reissue features a selection of previously unreleased songs and demos including "Best Way Out of Here," the Poolside remix of Idol's smash hit "Eyes Without A Face," Idol's never-before-released cover of the Rose Royce single "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" and much more.

Originally released in November 1983, Rebel Yell is the twice-platinum followup to Idol's self-titled debut. The album features the iconic singles "Eyes Without a Face," Flesh for Fantasy," "Rebel Yell" and "Catch My Fall." The reissue is available in 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. See below for complete track listings.

On April 30 the Empire State Building will host a lighting ceremony for Idol in celebration of the new release. Idol and his lead guitarist and collaborator of over 40 years, Steve Stevens, will also perform a live acoustic concert at the Empire State Building that day for a select group of fans.

Idol is also slated to embark on his transcontinental Rebel Yell Canada 2024 arena tour this summer, beginning July 30 in Vancouver and running through August 25 in St. John's, Newfoundland. Idol's show will include a myriad of hits from across his career with a focus on the Rebel Yell album. Joining Idol on the road is his longtime backing band including Stevens.

Idol recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam-the first-ever concert performed at the location-on DVD and Blu-ray following a successful limited theatrical run. The film highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line. For both sets, Idol is joined by his longtime collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens, as well as special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

