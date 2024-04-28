Def Leppard Celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary

(The Oriel Company) To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of their iconic album Pyromania, Def Leppard release a deluxe expanded edition. Shop the full music and merchandise collection available now exclusively here.

Originally released in 1983, Pyromania launched Def Leppard into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles "Photograph", "Rock Rock (Til You Drop)" and "Rock of Ages" and went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a # 2 chart entry in the USA). Pyromania has since become one of the biggest selling rock albums of all time and alongside it's follow up - Hysteria - has made Def Leppard one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA Diamond Certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone). A massive feat within the music industry still to this day.

The album also saw Phil Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic Def Leppard line ups was born... Joe Elliott says, "A labour of love and I loved every minute of it !!.... Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long lost unfinished "11th track" was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take ... what a trip !!"

Phil Collen says, "Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons. It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark - who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."

Rick Savage says, "Right from the very early days we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound. A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of Pyromania. Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It's a testament to the songs that they remain the fans' favourites and true cornerstones of any Leppard show. 40 years?? It doesn't even seem like 40 days. "

In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by lead singer Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh with mastering by Andy Pearce.

This deluxe edition has been prepared in conjunction with lead singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer. PYROMANIA, the anniversary edition, is available on 4-CD / Blu Ray Box, 1LP Half Speed Master, 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive), 2CD and digitally.

This deluxe set comes with 4-CD's consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Joe Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo "No You Can't Do That" and two defining live shows from the era - from the LA Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).

The Blu Ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / Stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time.

The album also appears as a Half Speed Master for the first time.

The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with band members), as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer, and long-time band collaborator, Ross Halfin.

CD One: Album Re-Mastered

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

CD Two: Rarities

No You Can't Do That - Out-Take

Untitled 1 - Demo

Untitled 2 - Demo

Untitled 3 - Demo

Untitled 4 - Demo

Untitled 5 - Demo

Untitled 6 - Demo

Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Demo

Too Late for Love - Demo

Comin' Under Fire - Demo

Billy's Got a Gun - Demo

No You Can't Do That - Demo

Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version

Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

Stagefright - Rough Mix Version

Too Late for Love - Rough Mix Version

Die Hard the Hunter - Rough Mix Version

Foolin' - Rough Mix Version

Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version

Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version

Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

Billy's Got a Gun - Rough Mix Version

CD Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany / 18th December 1983

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Billy's Got a Gun

Foolin'

Rock of Ages

Let It Go

Wasted

CD Four: Live at the LA Forum / 11th September 1983

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Rock Brigade

High And Dry (Saturday Night)

Another Hit and Run

Billy's Got a Gun

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

Foolin'

Photograph

Rock Of Ages

Bringing Back the Heartache

Switch 625

Let It Go

Wasted

Stage Fright

Travellin' Band

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

Videos

Photograph - Official Video

Rock Of Ages - Official Video

Foolin' - Official Video

Too Late for Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)

