The Dead Daisies Preview 'Light 'Em Up'

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies have shared a teaser for their new single "Light 'Em Up", which will released on May 10th and is the title track to the supergroup's forthcoming album.
"Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single "Light 'Em Up" on May 10th, from our new record, aptly titled "Light 'Em Up" as well! It's a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break sh*t!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!" - John Corabi
Get a taste of the first single "Light 'Em Up" off the upcoming album here. The Album of the same name "Light 'Em Up", will be released on September 6th and distributed globally by SPV Germany & Ward Records in Japan.
Produced by Marti Frederiksen in Nashville, the album is in-your-face rock, packed with huge hooks, Doug's giant intense guitar riffs and John's distinctive vocals that will leave no audience in their seats when played live.
June 6th will see the band kick off their global touring for the year with a limited run of their favorite markets and venues in the US with tickets already on sale.
The Dead Daisies most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on Friday September 6th, with Special Guests The Treatment and The Bites which will coincide with the release of the album "Light 'Em Up".
The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on Friday November 1st with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special Guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing the Songs Of White Lion).
"Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we're gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock!!!! Can't wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!!"
- Doug Aldrich
USA
JUNE
06 - Racket NYC New York, NY
08 - The Landis Theater Vineland, NJ
09 - Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
11 - The Machine Shop Flint, MI
12 - The Arcada Theatre St. Charles, IL
15 - Blue Note Harrison, OH
16 - The Basement East Nashville, TN
19 - House Of Blues San Diego, CA
20 - Whisky A Go Go Los Angeles, CA
22 - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville, CA
UK
SEPTEMBER
06 - Chalk Brighton ENG
07 - The Foundry Torquay ENG
08 - The 1865 Southampton ENG
10 - Picturedrome Holmfirth ENG
11 - SWG3 Glasgow SCO
13 - Rock City Nottingham ENG
14 - KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton ENG
15 - Boiler Shop Newcastle ENG
17 - O2 Ritz Manchester ENG
18 - Patti Pavilion Swansea WAL
20 - O2 Academy Bristol ENG
21 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London ENG
EUROPE
NOVEMBER
01 - Metropool Enschede NL
02 - De Casino Sint Niklaas BE
03 - Gruenspan Hamburg DE
05 - Essigfabrik Cologne DE
06 - Technikum Munich DE
08 - Bibelot Poppodium Dordrecht NL
09 - RuhrCongress Bochum DE
10 - Z7 Pratteln CH
11 - Élysée Montmartre Paris FR
13 - Palac Akropolis Prague CZ
15 - Barba Negra Budapest HU
16 - Simm City Vienna AT
17 - Gibson Frankfurt DE
