Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan

Sheeran fan Triona Priestly lost a long battle with cystic fibrosis in 2014 and her brother, Aiden, recently recounted her final moments and the happiness Sheeran brought her.

'We were in this small little ICU room," he recalled. "Triona in this huge bed covered in tubes and machines. My brother left the room. He returned then and said, 'I'm just going to put you on loud speaker,' and he clicks it, then Ed Sheeran comes on and saying, 'Hi Triona. I hear you're a big fan.'"

Sheeran spoke to Triona for a moment and said that he heard her favorite song was "Little Bird." Then he played the tune in its entirety for her. Read more here.