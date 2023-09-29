Ed Sheeran Shares 'American Town' Live Video As 'Autumn Variations' Arrives

(AR) Global superstar Ed Sheeran's seventh studio album "Autumn Variations" arrives everywhere today via his own Gingerbread Man Records. Produced by Aaron Dessner, "Autumn Variations" is accompanied by a live performance video of the album track "American Town." The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards in NYC.

Announced last month, Ed said of "Autumn Variations" - "Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded."

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend's different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."

"My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed 'Enigma Variations', where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

Ed recently wrapped up the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour, setting attendance records in 13 stadiums, including his biggest U.S. show to date at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, in front of over 89,000 fans.

Watch the "American Town" live video below and stream the new album here.

