Chic And Earth, Wind & Fire Team Announced Summer Tour
(Radio.com) Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Nile Rodgers are joining forces for a summer tour. Dubbed the 2054 The Tour, the run will kick off on July 12 in Oakland, CA. "Nile Rodgers and Chic are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove," said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. "Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!" "There was a time when we could only dream of 'seeing' Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits," added Nile Rodgers. See the dates here.
