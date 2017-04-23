Chic And Earth, Wind & Fire Team Announced Summer Tour

"Nile Rodgers and Chic are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove," said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. "Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!"

"There was a time when we could only dream of 'seeing' Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits," added Nile Rodgers. See the dates here.