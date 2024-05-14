Cello rockers Apocalyptica have recruited Metallica frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo to join them on a cover of the legendary metal band's "One", which will be released this Friday, May 17th.
The track will appear on the forthcoming album "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2" that will be hitting stores on June 7th via Throwdown Entertainment. The band had this to say:
"We have something very special for you! We've been hiding a very big secret for months now. As you hopefully know already, the new 'Plays Metallica Vol. 2' album is coming out soon, June 7th. Now, it is time to reveal some of the cool things that we´ve been holding back!
"The third single is about to be released May 17th. And yes, it will be a new version of 'One'...featuring the master himself, James Hetfield!!! Yes, you read it correctly. Apocalyptica feat. James Hetfield and also Rob Trujillo!
"For us, this is truly amazing, incredible and most importantly such an honor! So better wait for it and pre-save the single right away, because we are 100% sure it´s going to blow your mind!"
Tracklisting:
01. Ride The Lightning
02. St. Anger
03. The Unforgiven II
04. Blackened
05. The Call Of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton)
06. The Four Horsemen (feat. Rob Trujillo)
07. Holier Than Thou
08. To Live Is To Die
09. One (feat. James Hetfield and Rob Trujillo)
10. One (instrumental)
Watch Apocalyptica Cover Metallica's 'The Unforgiven II '
Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Epica And Apocalyptica Share Rivers Performance
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Coheadlining Tour
Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'- Over 200,000 Fans Attend Welcome To Rockville- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years- more
Jason Aldean To Tribute Toby Keith At ACM Awards- Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades- more
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'
Over 200,000 Fans Attend Welcome To Rockville
Armor For Sleep Announce Summer Live Dates
Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Mosters' Video
U.K. Subs and Dead Boys Team Up For British Invasion Covers
Returned To The Earth Share First Song From New Album
Rise Against Launching North American Headline Tour
Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Don't Tell Me Why