Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'

Cello rockers Apocalyptica have recruited Metallica frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo to join them on a cover of the legendary metal band's "One", which will be released this Friday, May 17th.

The track will appear on the forthcoming album "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2" that will be hitting stores on June 7th via Throwdown Entertainment. The band had this to say:

"We have something very special for you! We've been hiding a very big secret for months now. As you hopefully know already, the new 'Plays Metallica Vol. 2' album is coming out soon, June 7th. Now, it is time to reveal some of the cool things that we´ve been holding back!

"The third single is about to be released May 17th. And yes, it will be a new version of 'One'...featuring the master himself, James Hetfield!!! Yes, you read it correctly. Apocalyptica feat. James Hetfield and also Rob Trujillo!

"For us, this is truly amazing, incredible and most importantly such an honor! So better wait for it and pre-save the single right away, because we are 100% sure it´s going to blow your mind!"

Tracklisting:

01. Ride The Lightning

02. St. Anger

03. The Unforgiven II

04. Blackened

05. The Call Of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton)

06. The Four Horsemen (feat. Rob Trujillo)

07. Holier Than Thou

08. To Live Is To Die

09. One (feat. James Hetfield and Rob Trujillo)

10. One (instrumental)

