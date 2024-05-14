U.K. Subs and Dead Boys Team Up For British Invasion Covers

(Glass Onyon) In a monumental fusion of punk rock history, two iconic bands from opposite shores, British veterans U.K. Subs and America's sweethearts Dead Boys, are set to release a blistering collection of cover tunes on a 7" vinyl, igniting a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that pays homage to the British invasion era of the '60s, which transformed the music charts on both sides of the pond.
This electrifying release features the immortal U.K. Subs frontman Charlie Harper commanding the mic, accompanied by the equally unstoppable Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome. Joining them are long-time Subs bassist Alvin Gibbs, along with the dynamic duo of Steve Straughan and Stefan Häublen, injecting fresh energy into this historic alliance.
Named after London's iconic cultural hub, Carnaby St., the release serves as a tribute to the musical explosion that paved the way for the punk rock uprising, featuring reverent yet revolutionary versions of "Paint It Black" by The Stones, George Harrison's rocker "Taxman" and The Yardbirds' classic "For Your Love." You can check out the EP on all digital music platforms but to truly experience these tracks as intended, pick up the 7" vinyl available in 3 different color variations!
TRACK LIST:
SIDE A
1. Paint It Black
SIDE B
1. For Your Love
2. Taxman
