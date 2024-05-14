Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Mosters' Video

(Freeman) Visions Of Atlantis are back at sea to release their stunning second single, "Monsters", taken from their upcoming album, 'Pirates II - Armada', set for release on July 5, 2024 via Napalm Records. The pirates of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS are about to take listeners on their heaviest symphonic adventure yet with their new studio album and successor to their high-charting previous release, 'Pirates' (2022). The album reaches as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger - taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level.

The new track, "Monsters", is a haunting musical adventure illustrating the confrontation with inner monsters, beginning with calm passages that burst into a rhythmic refrain, showing off the full musical power of the pirate queen Clémentine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli. With this preview of the second chapter of the pirates' saga, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal and are eager to take stages by storm on their European tour this fall. Their raid will begin with their fulminant album release show in Aschaffenburg on July 6, 2024, and will continue in the fall with the extensive Armada tour boasting 33 shows all over Europe - the biggest headliner tour of their promising career so far. Brace yourself and get ready for this unique symphonic metal spectacle!

Vocalist Michele Guaitoli comments: "We fought the raging storms, the most dreadful foes, and the darkest nights. Yet the worst enemy appears to be something we cannot face with cannons and sabers. This battle will be the hardest, as it's time to look straight into the eyes of the 'Monsters' inside of us.

Proud and without fears, we're ready. Are you?"

Ship's log:

July 5, 2024; High Seas

A new day of sailing begins, the wind on our side, and the sea speaks of recent battles. The air feels fresh - Hypocrisy, greed, envy - hearts of the old world finally disclose their deluded truth. Old leaders are losing ground, their lies are getting worse, and darkness creeps in. Each sunny day hides a coming storm, nature testing our strength for the last battle.

We've become pirates as their counterparts, free-spirited and true at heart. Navigating storms that try to make us doubt, we see the light in the darkness. The old truth is fading, making room for a new story. Our destiny is in our hands, in our hearts, in every step we take. Reconnecting with ourselves, we touch the essence of life we share with all creatures. Together, unstoppable, connected to the truth, guided by the sun and storms.

We'll rule the oceans, the mainland, every street, every house, spreading hope. Our pirate cries will last for centuries, with ancestors humming our tunes, our words sung in the new world we create. Our glory will live on forever. United as one force, one army, under a final ARMADA."

