Rise Against Launching North American Headline Tour

(Chromatic) Rise Against today announced a North American headlining tour that will begin on October 14th in Denver, CO, and the nearly six week-long run will see the venerable band performing songs from across their multi-Gold and Platinum catalog.
"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," the band says. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd also dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."
Weaving throughout the U.S. and into Canada, the tour includes stops at Chicago's The Salt Shed (10/18), Brooklyn's Paramount Theater (10/22), and Anaheim's House of Blues (11/20), in addition to a two-night stand at Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (10/27 & 10/28). A current itinerary is below and tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 17th, at 10am local time.
Rise Against's most recent album, Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista Recordings), debuted in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts (including #1 on Rock), with its title track rising to reach #1 at Rock radio. As a follow up to, and one year anniversary celebration of the album-which saw great press from Revolver, Consequence, LoudWire, Brooklyn Vegan, Grammy.com, American Songwriter, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, Kerrang!, and more-the band surprise dropped a five-song EP, Nowhere Generation II, in June 2022. The EP earned additional praise and support via Mark Hoppus' After School Radio, The First Ever Podcast with Jeremy Bolm, Revolver, Consequence, Beginnings, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.
Rise Against Tour Dates:
10/14 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/16 - St. Louis MO @ The Pageant
10/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater
10/23 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/28 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 - Richmond, VA @ The National
11/1 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
11/2 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/5 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/7 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
11/8 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/9 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
11/13 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
11/15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour
11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/19 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre - Berkeley
11/20 - Anaheim, CA @ HOB
11/22 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
