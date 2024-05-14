Rise Against Launching North American Headline Tour

(Chromatic) Rise Against today announced a North American headlining tour that will begin on October 14th in Denver, CO, and the nearly six week-long run will see the venerable band performing songs from across their multi-Gold and Platinum catalog.

"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," the band says. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd also dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."

Weaving throughout the U.S. and into Canada, the tour includes stops at Chicago's The Salt Shed (10/18), Brooklyn's Paramount Theater (10/22), and Anaheim's House of Blues (11/20), in addition to a two-night stand at Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (10/27 & 10/28). A current itinerary is below and tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 17th, at 10am local time.

Rise Against's most recent album, Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista Recordings), debuted in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts (including #1 on Rock), with its title track rising to reach #1 at Rock radio. As a follow up to, and one year anniversary celebration of the album-which saw great press from Revolver, Consequence, LoudWire, Brooklyn Vegan, Grammy.com, American Songwriter, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, Kerrang!, and more-the band surprise dropped a five-song EP, Nowhere Generation II, in June 2022. The EP earned additional praise and support via Mark Hoppus' After School Radio, The First Ever Podcast with Jeremy Bolm, Revolver, Consequence, Beginnings, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

Rise Against Tour Dates:

10/14 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/16 - St. Louis MO @ The Pageant

10/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater

10/23 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/28 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 - Richmond, VA @ The National

11/1 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

11/2 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/5 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/7 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

11/8 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/9 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

11/13 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

11/15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour

11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/19 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre - Berkeley

11/20 - Anaheim, CA @ HOB

11/22 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

