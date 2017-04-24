Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Remixes

The first two remixes are like speed-dating. PARTYNEXTDOOR suggests "Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let's put some miles on it." Alternatively, Gucci has international travel in mind. "Wanna fly you out the country/ To show you how I'm stuntin' (ya) 'Cause you got what I'm wanting/ And I got all this money."

The new BLVK JVCK "That's What I Like" remix ups the ante of the original record with soaring synths and deeper basslines. Listen to the new remixes here.