Bruno Major Tackles Suicide With '18' Music Video

(The Oriel Company) Bruno Major has premiered a music video for his new single "18", which comes from his new album Columbo (Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings).
According to the announcement, "'18' poignantly captures Bruno's feelings after the loss of two loved ones to suicide; Bruno now reflects 'I'm twice the age you'll ever be.'
"Directed by Tess Lafia, the music video captures the lyrics' sentimentality in a minimalistic, snow-covered setting. Bruno reminisces amongst the pine as the sky fades from twilight to sunrise.
"'18' was released as part of Bruno's latest album Columbo, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's To Let A Good Thing Die. The 12-track body of work weaves the autobiographical with the observational and stretches Bruno's palette into new forms, yielding the most accomplished and honest expression of his music to date.
"Marking a triumphant return to the stage after his 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID, Bruno continues the North American leg of his tour which launched on September 4th in Denver, CO. These dates follow a highly successful extensive run in Asia. Esquire Philippines raved 'he was able to deliver a mesmerizing show,' while Nylon Manila echoed "he's back on the scene, and arguably better than ever.'
"Following the 20-date run, he'll begin the European leg of his ambitious journey, in Cologne, Germany on November 8th. The tour will conclude on November 23rd in his hometown of London. At the top of 2024, he will also embark on a run of Australian dates. See below for the full tour routing."
UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:
September 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
September 23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
September 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
September 26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY *SOLD OUT
September 29 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
September 30 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 1 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
November 8 - Cologne, DE - CBE *SOLD OUT
November 9 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
November 11 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
November 12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg *SOLD OUT
November 13 - The Hague, NL - Paard *NEW
November 14 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo
November 16 - Bristol, UK - SWX *NEW
November 17 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's *SOLD OUT
November 18 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 *SOLD OUT
November 19 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute *NEW
November 21 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
November 23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town *SOLD OUT
January 13 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation
January 15 - Sydney, AUS - Enmore Theatre
January 16 - Melbourne, AUS - Forum *NEW
January 17 - Melbourne, AUS - Forum *SOLD OUT
January 19 - Brisbane, AUS - Tivoli
January 20 - Adelaide, AUS - Hindley Street Music Hall
January 22 - Perth, AUS - The Rechabite *SOLD OUT
January 23 - Perth, AUS - The Rechabite *NEW
