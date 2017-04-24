Emmure Offshoot Lakeshore Announce Their First Live Dates

They have announced that they will joining the annual summer festival tour for various stops across New England including shows in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The new band features Emmure's Ben and Joe Lionetti along with singer Shawn Adams, bassist Chris Segovia and lead guitarist Mitch LoBuglio. They will be releasing their debut EP, entitled "41" on July 7th.

Lakeshore's Warped Tour Appearances:

July 9- Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theater

July 12- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Theater

July 13- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC

July 14- Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

July 15- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Arts Center