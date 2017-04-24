Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Emmure Offshoot Lakeshore Announce Their First Live Dates
04-24-2017
.
Lakeshore

Emmure offshoot Lakeshore have announced that they will be playing their very first "official" shows when they hit the road this summer as part of the Warped Tour.

They have announced that they will joining the annual summer festival tour for various stops across New England including shows in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The new band features Emmure's Ben and Joe Lionetti along with singer Shawn Adams, bassist Chris Segovia and lead guitarist Mitch LoBuglio. They will be releasing their debut EP, entitled "41" on July 7th.

Lakeshore's Warped Tour Appearances:
July 9- Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theater
July 12- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Theater
July 13- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC
July 14- Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
July 15- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Arts Center

More Lakeshore News

