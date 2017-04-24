Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour

There, they decided to reunite for shows in honor of the Purple One. "We're taking it to the people who are grieving like we are, and letting them have a little bit of relief," guitarist Wendy Melvoin told Billboard.

In September 2016, The Revolution sold out three shows at the First Avenue nightclub (setting of Prince's movie, Purple Rain). They kicked off a tour last Friday, April 21, on the anniversary of the music legend's death at his Paisley Park, near Minneapolis.

They will make tour stops in Chicago, Washington, DC, New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco before ending in Seattle on July 15.

The Revolution includes Melvoin, bassist BrownMark, keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, and drummer Bobby Z. Their set list includes Prince's synthesizer-heavy 1980s music through his 1987 double album Sign o' the Times.

"We have the ability now to give people a glimpse of what we experienced with him," BrownMark said. "And I think that's a powerful thing. I know it helped me heal." Read more here.