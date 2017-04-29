John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch To Be Auctioned

The item will anchor Julien's Auctions' upcoming sale in New York City. The 'Music Icons 2017" auction will occur May 20, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.

Lennon wrote several of the Beatles hits in the Surrey mansion he shared with his first wife Cynthia. The artwork features a bass drum with the LP's title across it. The drawing is estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000. Read more here.