Selena Gomez Celebrates TV Brother's Wedding

04-29-2017

.

(Radio.com) Ten years ago, a young Selena Gomez made her Disney Channel debut on The Wizards of Waverly Place, the comedy about a family with magical abilities who live in Greenwich Village. Selena's kept in touch with her former co-stars and attended the wedding of her on-screen brother David Henrie and former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill. Last weekend, she shared a cute slideshow of before-and-after group photos, signaling that the entire cast of Wizards was in attendance at the nuptials. "Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married," Gomez wrote. "Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!" See her post here.

