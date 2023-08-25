.

Selena Gomez Premieres 'Single Soon' Video

08-25-2023

(align) Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated new song "Single Soon" via Interscope Records. As Gomez continues to work on the follow up to her critically praised album "Rare," she wanted to give her fans a fun end of the summer song to enjoy as they've been patiently waiting for new music from the multi-hyphenate Gomez. Produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat, "Single Soon" is available to stream.

Directed by Philip Andelman, the video for "Single Soon" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

"Single Soon" comes on the heels of Gomez's No. 1 smash hit "Calm Down" with Rema which reached the No.1 position on Billboard's Global chart as well as No.1 at Top 40, Rhythm, Urban and Hot AC. "Calm Down" was recently certified triple-platinum by RIAA.

