|
Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
.
(Radio.com) A perfect storm of pop culture phenomenons have collided on eBay with EDM superstar Deadmau5 spending a whopping $15,000 for a bottle of rare McDonald's Szechuan dipping sauce, made famous on an episode of the wildly popular animated series, Rick and Morty. According to Foodbeast, the saga began after McDonald's capitalized on the Rick and Morty attention by giving away three bottles of the treasured and discontinued elixir via a Periscope live stream that was broadcast on Twitter. One of those three winners, WWG writer Robert Workman, put his 64 oz. bottle of Szechuan sauce on eBay for charity, with 10 percent of the proceeds originally slated for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program. Workman later updated the charity angle, setting aside 25 percent of the final bid for at least five different charities. After the highest bidder flaked on making the purchase, Workman offered the half-gallon jug of the coveted sauce to the second-place bidder, who turned out to be none other than Joel Zimmerman, better known as DJ/producer Deadmau5. Deadmau5 took to Twitter to let Workman know that he was more than happy to pony up the $15,000 for the sauce once he was finished getting married to his girlfriend, Kelly "Grill" Fedoni. The couple tied the knot this past Saturday, August 12. It appears that the deal went through, check out the photographic evidence here.
According to Foodbeast, the saga began after McDonald's capitalized on the Rick and Morty attention by giving away three bottles of the treasured and discontinued elixir via a Periscope live stream that was broadcast on Twitter.
One of those three winners, WWG writer Robert Workman, put his 64 oz. bottle of Szechuan sauce on eBay for charity, with 10 percent of the proceeds originally slated for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program. Workman later updated the charity angle, setting aside 25 percent of the final bid for at least five different charities.
After the highest bidder flaked on making the purchase, Workman offered the half-gallon jug of the coveted sauce to the second-place bidder, who turned out to be none other than Joel Zimmerman, better known as DJ/producer Deadmau5.
Deadmau5 took to Twitter to let Workman know that he was more than happy to pony up the $15,000 for the sauce once he was finished getting married to his girlfriend, Kelly "Grill" Fedoni. The couple tied the knot this past Saturday, August 12. It appears that the deal went through, check out the photographic evidence here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Teases New Music
• Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video
• Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion
• Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador
• Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light
• Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video
• Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas
• Graham Nash Extends North American Tour
• Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details
• Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates
• David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall
• The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America
• Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP
• Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs
• Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
• Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video
• Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'
• Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict
• Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short
• Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
• Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.