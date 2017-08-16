Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'

"That's a song that means so much to me," Khalid told 92.3 AMP Radio. "And it's one of my favorite songs I've ever written because it's so personal and it's about accepting loneliness and using that to your advantage and becoming creative and expressing yourself. You know, finding peace in violence."

"He's an amazing person so I'm so proud of everything that he's going through right now, Khalid said of Marshmello. "He's on top of the world and he's gonna continue killin' it."

Khalid has been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A, Julia Michaels, and Noah Cyrus. Read about that and check out the full interview here.