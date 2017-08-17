KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video

The video for what is billed as a "catchy, '80s new wave-nuanced anthem" can be streamed here and the band also announced a tour to support the new album.

The U.S. trek will begin with an appearance at the Cold Waves VI Festival on October 1st in Chicago, IL at the Metro and will wrap up on October 28th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave II.

Kmfdm Tour Dates:

10/1 -Chicago, IL - Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)

10/2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

10/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

10/5 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/7- New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/8 - Allston (Boston), MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

10/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/17 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

10/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Cloak & Dagger Festival

10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

10/27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II