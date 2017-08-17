Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video
08-17-2017
.
KMFDM

KMFDM are preparing to release their new album "Hell Yeah" on Friday (August 18th) and are giving fans an early taste with a new video for the track "Murder My Heart".

The video for what is billed as a "catchy, '80s new wave-nuanced anthem" can be streamed here and the band also announced a tour to support the new album.

The U.S. trek will begin with an appearance at the Cold Waves VI Festival on October 1st in Chicago, IL at the Metro and will wrap up on October 28th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave II.

Kmfdm Tour Dates:
10/1 -Chicago, IL - Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)
10/2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
10/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
10/5 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre
10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/7- New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/8 - Allston (Boston), MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
10/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/17 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
10/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Cloak & Dagger Festival
10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
10/27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

