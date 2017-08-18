Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week

The network will premiere the feature on Saturday, August 19th at 9PM ET and is part of AXS TV's special month-long Summer of Love programming that celebrated some of the most important music and artists from the iconic summer of 1967.

Here is synopsis for the Jerry Garcia feature: "On May 14, 2015, a remarkable array of musical artists from rock, folk, R&B, reggae, bluegrass, and country converged on Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland for a once-in-a-lifetime concert event taping to pay tribute to the enduring musical and cultural legacy of the late Jerry Garcia, one of the most influential and beloved musicians of the modern era.



"The two-and-a-half-hour concert film and companion audio recordings feature over 20 performances from this momentous event by Phil Lesh & Communion, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann's Billy & the Kids, Mickey Hart, Eric Church, Jimmy Cliff, The Disco Biscuits, Peter Frampton, David Grisman, Jorma Kaukonen, Los Lobos, Buddy Miller, moe., O.A.R., Grace Potter, Allen Toussaint, Trampled By Turtles, Widespread Panic, and Yonder Mountain String Band. Watch the trailer here.