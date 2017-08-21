|
Fetty Wap Releases New Song 'There She Go'
.
(Radio.com) Rap star Fetty Wap has returned with a new song, "There She Go," which features Monty, and was produced by longtime collaborators Peoples and Shy Boogs. "Hey, there she go, you've been lookin' so fine, baby," goes the hook. "Won't you be mine, baby? (God Damn) please don't say no, ay, I made this time to spend with you and show you how I'm perfect too." Check out the new track here.
Check out the new track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
